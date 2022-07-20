STOCKBRIDGE — A second town hall meeting about potentially annexing unincorporated areas within pockets of the Stockbridge community is scheduled for this week.
The Stockbridge City Council will be hosting its second meeting addressing the annexation of several unincorporated areas within its community at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom or Facebook Live.
It will provide timely information on the annexation of Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly, Northwind, Wildwood Estates, Piney Woods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.
Pre-registration for the Zoom Webinar can be completed by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82943986244.
The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook via the City's page at https://www.facebook.com/StockbridgeCityHall.
There will be a Q&A following an update regarding the Nov. 8 referendum proposal.
Questions regarding annexation can be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing pr@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.