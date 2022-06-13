STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge council will be taking a closer look and making possible adjustments for several police ordinances during its June 13 meeting.
The council is expected to amend ordinances for the newly formed Stockbridge Police Department ahead of its July 1 launch.
The list includes considerations into ordinances regarding pawnshops and secondhand dealers, disorderly conduct, the prohibition of general offenses regarding weapons discharged, general offenses regarding defecating or urinating on public property or in certain areas, monetary solicitation, false representation to police or any city department, to add clarifying language and remove duplicate phrasing to the administration of state offenses in municipal courts, loitering for illegal sexual purposes, urban camping and noise nuisances.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the city hall at 4640 North Henry Blvd.
