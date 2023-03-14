STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge is making an impact with its local amphitheater.
The Stockbridge Council was honored for its entertainment venue, The Bridge, at the South Metro Development Outlook Conference held in College Park Friday.
The city of Stockbridge amphitheater was highlighted as the 2023 recipient of the Public Impact Award. The award is given on behalf of the South Metro program management and development company to municipalities across Georgia who explore the potential for technological advancements to promote economic growth.
The honor was one that Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford felt makes a positive impact to Henry County region.
“We are forever grateful for the special recognition,” Ford said. “And we invite all to come on down to check out our amphitheater and things going on in our city.”
The purpose of the annual conference is to provide a platform that convenes elected officials, appointed individuals and industry professionals with an interest in fostering sustained economic growth throughout the region, with a specific focus on Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, and Henry counties, as well as the city of Atlanta.
The award is one of two for The Bridge. In October the Atlanta Regional Commission recognized its 2022 winners in the Visionary Planning, Innovative Development, Great Place and Livable Centers categories. Stockbridge was recognized under the Livable Centers category during the Regional Excellence Awards ceremony.
Henry County Commissioner Carlotta Harrell was present for the Friday conference to extend her congratulations.
“I am so proud the the city of Stockbridge is located in Henry County,” the board chair said.
