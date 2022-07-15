STOCKBRIDGE — Ericka Harvey understands the assignment pertaining to the youth in her community.
Since her placement as the chairperson for the Stockbridge Youth Advisory Board, Harvey has always found ways to let the youth in her community know that someone cares.
“I am a huge advocate for the youth,” Harvey said. “I listen to them, and I listen to their needs.”
And one of those needs surfaces as summer activities draw to a close and a new school year begins.
This brought Harvey and students from the Stockbridge Youth Council Advisory Board to Clark Community Park on Davis Road Tuesday to host their first back to school drive.
“I’m a mom of four, so I know the school supplies that teachers ask for only last for so long,” Harvey said. “With this event we wanted it to be bigger and more impactful.”
As part of the initiative attendees enjoyed food, music and games.
But the most significant part of the evening event was receiving the school supply donations that friendly faces of the community brought to be loaded onto a Henry County school bus parked nearby.
The supplies were enough to fill 300 backpacks, Harvey said.
“For this drive we had a wishlist and that wishlist included crayons, color pencils, markers and things of that nature,” Harvey said Thursday.
Members of the Henry County and Stockbridge police departments also supplied boxes of personal protective equipment to assist teachers with COVID-19 resources.
“We received lots of hand sanitizer because we know COVID-19 is not going anywhere,” Harvey said. “So this will help with keeping the numbers down as much as possible in the public schools.”
The goal is to collect enough supplies to fill at least 1,000 backpacks for students going into the 2022 -2023 school year, Harvey said.
To reach these goals the Stockbridge Youth Council Advisory will be hosting another drive during the 6 p.m. Tasty Tuesday event at Clark Community Park at 111 Davis Road on July 19.
The collected supplies will then be handed out during the Back to School Kick Off event at the Stockbridge Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23. The back to school event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It should be a lot of fun with a lot of games and entertainment to encourage people to have a great school year and go into the school year with a positive mindset,” Harvey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.