...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge youth want to be heard — and an initiative recently created by the Stockbridge Youth Council gave the teens an opportunity to find their voice in their community.
The first roundtable event, hosted by the SYC on Tuesday, April 25, was planned to help the Stockbridge youth understand more about public safety and to get answers to some of their growing concerns.
Officers from the Stockbridge police leadership team shared a meal with members of the local board to address current crimes seen with teens and explain some of the most requently reoccurring criminal activities they have seen with teens.
"It really depends on where you're at," Capt. Brian Smith said during the Monday gathering. "It could be drug problems, it could be gun problems, it could be under violent crimes or non-violent crimes, entering autos — one thing leads to another."
The officer also discussed certain dangers with trends found across a variety of social media platforms including the video-sharing app TikTok, which allows its users to create and share short-form videos on any topic.
"Nobody can tell me that social media doesn't influence us because what's one of the primary professions that people want to get into nowadays? It's an influencer," Smith said. "And unfortunately they don't fact check. You can't say well so and so told me it's OK, and I can get away with this."
The teens who attended the evening event were happy to receive the feedback from the officers. The effort was equally beneficial to the Stockbridge Police Department and its staff. Since its launch in July 2022 the area law enforcement agency has focused its efforts on increasing involvement in the community to connect with more residents.
The April 25 event fell in line with this initiative, according to the Stockbridge Police Department.
"The youth, mayor and council spent a great deal of time planning the event, and came prepared with questions about crime, violence, and policing," the department shared via a Facebook post detailing their encounter with the youth council.
"The group shared a meal with SPD officers and facilitated a roundtable discussion. We're proud of their initiative, and grateful for their support."
