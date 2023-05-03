STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge youth want to be heard — and an initiative recently created by the Stockbridge Youth Council gave the teens an opportunity to find their voice in their community.

The first roundtable event, hosted by the SYC on Tuesday, April 25,  was planned to help the Stockbridge youth understand more about public safety and to get answers to some of their growing concerns.

Members of the leadership team with the Stockbridge Police Department speak with members of the Stockbridge Youth Council during a roundtable dinner discussion on Tuesday, April 25. 
The Stockbridge Youth Council hosted its first roundtable dinner with the Stockbridge Police Department on Tuesday, April 25. 

