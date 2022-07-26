STOCKBRIDGE — MiKyla McCowen always had a passion to serve.
This is why the Stockbridge Youth Advisory Board mayor chose to become a board member.
"I was actually doing volunteer work with them before becoming a part of the board," the 16-year-old Stockbridge High School student said Thursday.
But even with having a running start McCowen learned that there was more to the process than just serving. The Youth Advisory Council pushed her to let her voice be heard in a community where she once felt silent.
"You don't really know too much of what's going on until you are on the council," McCowen said. "And having people come to you about the same problems you once had helps you figure out how to get them to grow; meanwhile you're growing."
The Youth Advisory Board focuses on community impact and government leadership — all in support of youth advocacy. Interested candidates are expected to have a passion to serve and be a voice in the community.
To be a part of the committee, one would have to be willing to address issues and develop policies that target youth needs. During this process board members would need to consult with the City Council.
It is a mission that once made Marshall Hall III timid.
But his apprehension soon dissolved as the 17-year-old rising senior at Stockbridge High School got more involved with the ongoing projects and programs that the council committee provides.
Hall now sits as the board's Public Service officer. He says the position helps him get more teens involved and connected with their programs.
"I was able to see the changes it made in my community," Hall said. "I saw how the youth in our community was getting more involved in some of our events and even becoming more aware of what is going on in politics."
The March Madness event happens to be the board's favorite. During the event the Youth Advisory Council hosts a basketball tournament. Winners of the community event receive a monetary reward that board members gained through sponsorship or city funding.
"It's really fun seeing what we plan come into fruition," Hall said regarding the March event. "I enjoy it. I enjoy giving back to my community."
The board is currently accepting applications until Tuesday, Aug. 30. For more information email yc@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
