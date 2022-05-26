McDONOUGH — Are you looking for ways to observe and honor our fallen soldiers for this Memorial Day?
If you reside in McDonough, you can attend an 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Wall of Honor at Heritage Park on 101 Lake Dow Road.
Participants will have to register to take part in a Memorial Day march in Stockbridge. Registration will begin 7:30 a.m. at the Merle Manders Conference Center at 111 Davis Road.
In Locust Grove, residents can meet for a brief memorial service, starting at 11 a.m., near the flagpole at City Hall located at 3644 Ga. Highway 42.
Residents may also attend a Memorial Day observance ceremony in Hampton. The service, which is hosted by the American Legion Post 330, will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the courtyard of the Train Deport located at 20 East Main St.
