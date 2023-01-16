Screenshot 2023-01-16 at 01.33.34.png

Volunteers join Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander for annual clean-up at the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Saturday, Jan. 14.

STOCKBRIDGE — When there is an opportunity to help keep the Stockbridge community clean, Charles Marshall and his wife never hesitate to answer the call.

It’s what helps the couple feel more connected to the growing community despite their residency outside of the city’s border.

Volunteers planted 12 shrubs in the Hudson Bridge Road median Saturday as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. clean-up day.

