STOCKBRIDGE — When there is an opportunity to help keep the Stockbridge community clean, Charles Marshall and his wife never hesitate to answer the call.
It’s what helps the couple feel more connected to the growing community despite their residency outside of the city’s border.
“We live within the Eagles Landing Country Club (community) that was left out of the past referendum, but we are part of the county and we are working to get annexed into the city,” Marshall explained. “We feel that positive about Stockbridge.”
So when Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander held his annual clean up in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Saturday, Jan. 14, the husband-wife duo found themselves near the Hudson Bridge Road intersection in Stockbridge to assist with the efforts. Joined with 15 other volunteers for the Keep Stockbridge Beautiful project, Marshall and his wife helped with cleaning and planting 12 new shrubs in the median of the road.
“We want to see the city to grow robustly,” Marshall said. “And this is a great opportunity to help do that.”
Alexander felt content with the day’s outcome.
“We loved on our city planting shrubs, putting down weed block fabric, spreading mulch and collecting litter in a 1-mile radius cleaning up the gateway to our city and county,” Alexander said following the Saturday morning clean-up.
“We literally swept around the front door to our community today.”
