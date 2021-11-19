McDONOUGH — Henry County Government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 is once again accepting applications for those in Henry County in need of rental or utility assistance.
The Henry County COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides financial assistance for rent, utilities (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet) and security deposits. This program seeks to bridge the gap for those who have lost income due to COVID-19.
Both landlords and tenants are eligible to apply. In order to be eligible for assistance, tenants must reside within Henry County, meet household income guidelines, and provide evidence that one or more individuals in the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a loss of income as a result of COVID-19.
During the first phase of ERAP, Henry County Henry County administered $6.35 million in Cares Funding to Henry County residents. The funds were utilized to assist residents in need who were adversely affected by COVID 19 and in danger of either eviction or utility shutoffs.
Phase two of ERAP has funding available in the amount of just over $4.7 million and residents are now able to receive 18 months of assistance if they qualify. The program will be open until all funds have been exhausted.
For more information on the program, visit www.henryerap.org; call 855-436-7926, or email contact@henryerap.org.
The hours of contact are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
