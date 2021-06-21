McDONOUGH — The Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association (GAWWA) saved the best water industry awards for last when announcing the Plant of the Year Awards at the conclusion of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) Spring Conference. After receiving four industry awards previously, the Henry County Water Authority has won the Plant of the Year Award for its Tussahaw Water Plant.
The HCWA won the Plant of the Year Award in the category of surface water plants with a capacity of 15 to 25 million gallons per day. The current production capacity of the award-winning HCWA Tussahaw Plant is 16.1 MGD, with infrastructure in place to double that production capacity in the future, when needed.
“Once again, the Henry County Water Authority secured the Plant of the Year Award, this time for the outstanding Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant,” said Pam Burnett, GAWP executive director.
Burnett noted that this award recognizes the plant that scores the highest following an intense and comprehensive inspection of all competing treatment plants in Georgia by judges who are fellow water professionals. As a result, the process of vying for the Plant of the Year Award allows water utilities throughout the state to exchange ideas and information to help their respective water facilities serve Georgia citizens better.
“Every aspect of plant operation and management is inspected and scored from top to bottom, as compared to other plants across the state of similar size,” added Burnett. “The Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant has once again shown to be exceptional in not only how well it is operated and managed, but also in the excellent quality of the water produced. Congratulations to Henry County Water Authority, as this award is well deserved.”
The Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant is a three-time recipient of the GAWWA Plant of the Year Award, having won previously in 2016 and 2011. In addition, the Tussahaw Plant also received the GAWP Platinum Award this spring for 14 consecutive years of 100 percent permit compliance. That means the Tussahaw Plant has not had a permit violation since it came online in 2007.
The HCWA owns and operates two water production facilities within its system. In addition to the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant, the Authority’s Towaliga Water Treatment Plant is a previous Plant of the Year Award winner as well, bringing home this honor in 2015 and most recently in 2019. Together, these two facilities have a combined rated treatment capacity of more than 40 MGD to serve the customers of the HCWA.
The GAWWA Water Treatment Plant of the Year Award is presented annually, recognizing municipal water treatment facilities that have been operated in an outstanding manner, with categories based on facility size. This award is given to the best managed, best operated facilities in the state of Georgia. To win this award, not only is the score compiled and considered by water industry judges, but all aspects of the facility are evaluated – such as safety, maintenance operations, documentation, lab operations and industrial monitoring.
“I am extremely proud of all of our employees who manage and operate our treatment facilities, especially the staff at the Tussahaw Plant responsible for this very special industry award,” says Lindy Farmer, HCWA general manager. “I think this is the kind of award that provides tangible evidence of how tremendously dedicated and skilled our water professionals are. We hold ourselves to a higher standard because we have the public’s health and welfare in our hands, so we want to provide the very best quality of services possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.