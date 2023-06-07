Heritage Park Veterans Museum to host VA claims seminar

MCDONOUGH — Heritage Park Veterans Museum, 99 Lake Dow Road, McDonough is hosting a VA claims seminar Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Affairs representatives will be onsite to help veterans understand the rules for submitting their claims.

