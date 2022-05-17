STOCKBRIDGE – Horis A. Ward-Fairview Chapel and Fairview Memorial Gardens, a member of the Dignity Memorial network, completed Phase II of Garden of Peace. The new addition adds 9,227 square feet of space to the Garden of Peace, including 200 new cemetery options.
The expanded garden features a new irrigation system with plenty of room for upright memorials and in-ground spaces with options for memorialization. A 72-niche columbarium was also built, along with two-person mausoleums, hedge estates, nine custom built-to-suit cremation estates and 10 granite pedestal benches.
“Our highest priority is providing excellent service to our client families, which includes offering the best venue options possible,” said Paula Worthy, general manager of Fairview Memorial Gardens and Horis A. Ward Funeral Home. “The addition to Garden of Peace, will ensure that we will continue to serve our community for many more decades, offering unparalleled service and a final resting place that meets the needs of every client family’s wishes for their loved one.”
Horis A. Ward – Fairview Chapel and Memorial Gardens has served as a final resting place for families in Stockbridge since 1958. The cemetery sits on 60 acres and features pines, several marble statues, a mausoleum and columbarium.
