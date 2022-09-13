The House Oversight Committee is asking the National Archives for an assessment of whether there are presidential records still unaccounted for and in Donald Trump’s possession, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.

The committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, also is requesting in the letter that the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, seek a “personal certification” from Trump that he has turned over all presidential records he “illegally removed” from the White House.

