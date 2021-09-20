Houston police officer slain and another officer wounded while executing a warrant, mayor says. A possible suspect is dead

One of two Houston police officers shot while executing a search warrant has died, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.
The other officer is in stable condition, Turner said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
A possible suspect died at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
The officers were being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston Police said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.