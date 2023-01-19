  • Heather Middleton

FEMA video explaining the three ways to register for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

ATLANTA – Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

