Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Erndt's remains, found in the lake's Callville Bay area on May 7, were identified through investigative information, DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, according to a news release from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy.
The 42-year-old from Las Vegas reportedly drowned August 2, 2002, authorities said, though the official cause and manner of death were undetermined Wednesday.
Erndt's remains are one of at least three sets of human remains discovered since May at the lake, where water levels have been plummeting to unprecedented lows as the drought crisis persists in the West.
The other remains found in the lake include a body found in a corroding barrel with a gunshot wound, officials said previously. That case is being investigated as a homicide.
The remains, dubbed Hemenway Harbor Doe by the coroner's office, belonged to someone who died in the mid-'70s to early '80s, according to police.
Most recently, authorities recovered partial human remains at Lake Mead's Boulder Swim Beach in mid-August.
The National Park Service rangers responded and worked with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team to set a perimeter to recover the remains, the park service said in a news release. The Clark County coroner is investigating.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Click for more.
CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Kaylene Chassie contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.