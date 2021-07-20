...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Much of north and west-central Georgia.
* Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of
moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher
amounts. This area has recently received between 1.5 to 4 inches
of rain, with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches, since
Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating
rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase
in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams,
low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and
inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street
flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to
problems, especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running
water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn
around don't drown!
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.