HAMPTON — A portion of State Route 20 in Hampton will be closed several days starting Friday, Jan. 28 for filming activities, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
State Route 20 will be closed from Old Highway 3/East Main Street to Lower Woolsey Road. Traffic will not be able to access SR 20 eastbound from the US19/SR3 on ramp.
The days and hours of the closure are:
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28
• 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 1
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2
Detour routes will be posted with signs and message boards.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or plan extra travel time. Check for road closures and traffic interruptions at www.511ga.org/.
