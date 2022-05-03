Idaho intends to seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow, who is charged with the murder of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, the state said in a notice filed in court Monday.
The state will seek the death penalty if Vallow is convicted of any of the counts of first-degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the notice said.
Vallow's attorney entered a not guilty plea to all charges against her at an April 19 arraignment.
The children's disappearance became national news after Vallow and Chad Daybell fled Idaho following police questioning about Tylee's and JJ's whereabouts and about the recent death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy.
Vallow married Daybell two months after her children disappeared in September 2019, and a few weeks after Tammy's death.
In June 2020, law enforcement officials found the remains of the children on Daybell's property in Fremont County, Idaho. The two were indicted on murder charges in May 2021.
At the time, Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Vallow was declared "not competent to proceed" after a court-ordered psychological evaluation.
On April 11, Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Vallow was "restored to competency and is fit to proceed," he said in his order.
Daybell and Vallow also each face charges related to the deaths of their former spouses.
