McDONOUGH — Officials with the Henry County Public Libraries announced Wednesday that all in-person programs are temporary halted. No date was given as to when they would resume.

However, libraries are still open to pick up books, DVDs and use the computers.

Online resources also remain available including ebooks, audio book and research databases.

New virtual programs and take-and-make kits are currently being planned.

For those entering the library, temperature checks and masks are required.

For more information about what Henry County Public Libraries offers, visit www.henrylibraries.org.

