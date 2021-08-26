McDONOUGH — Officials with the Henry County Public Libraries announced Wednesday that all in-person programs are temporary halted. No date was given as to when they would resume.
However, libraries are still open to pick up books, DVDs and use the computers.
Online resources also remain available including ebooks, audio book and research databases.
New virtual programs and take-and-make kits are currently being planned.
For those entering the library, temperature checks and masks are required.
For more information about what Henry County Public Libraries offers, visit www.henrylibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.