The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling that may block his vision.

Doctors told the parents that swelling in 12-year-old Easton "Tank" Oliverson's face has increased, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on his recovery.

