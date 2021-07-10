Inmate captured after escaping from Bronx barge jail, officials say

An inmate who went missing from a jail barge in the Bronx early Saturday has been captured, police said.

David Mordukhaev, 30, was reported missing from his assigned housing area when officers checked, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told CNN in a statement.

Police say that Mordukhaev escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center, nicknamed "The Boat," at 4:15 a.m.

"UPDATE: David has been apprehended," the New York Police Department tweeted Saturday evening, without giving any details.

It was not immediately clear why Mordukhaev was being held at the facility.

The 800-bed correctional facility was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the incident, Thorne said.

"No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody," Thorne said. "A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation."

Opened in late 1992, VCBC is a five-story jail barge that houses medium to maximum security inmates for the New York City Department of Corrections, according to information provided by the department.

