Intel agencies have been working with the FBI for months on assessing Mar-a-Lago documents

The intelligence community has been working with the FBI since mid-May to examine some of the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The intelligence community has been working with the FBI since mid-May to examine some of the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago in order to determine their level of classification, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

This document-by-document review has allowed the agencies to determine whether any immediate efforts needed to be made to protect sources and methods as a result of the documents being held at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence and resort, the sources said.

