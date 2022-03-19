McDONOUGH — Better wireless internet service is coming to Henry County’s seniors centers.
The Board of Commissioners approved the Senior Services request during its March 15 meeting to upgrade internet services and purchase items to offer more help to seniors.
According to Senior Services officials, the improved internet will increase productivity and service activities and allow for a more efficient workflow.
Additionally, five laptops will be purchased to give “flexibility to the activities coordinators and case manager assistant to facilitate virtual meetings, programs and activities remotely for those unable to attend the center due to the pandemic.”
Furthermore, Senior Services intends to buy items to focus on improving the health, well-being and independence for seniors receiving in-home services. Each participant will receive a thermometer, blood pressure cuff, oximeter, COVID test kit, mask, mask lanyard, batteries and storage bin.
The total cost of all purchases is $28,336.74 and funded using the Community Service Block Grant.
Henry County offers four senior centers, each offering a variety of programs and meals for residents ages 55 and older.
• Bear Creek Senior Center, 56 McDonough Road in Hampton. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-288-6997
• Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd. in McDonough. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-288-7011
• Hidden Valley Senior Center, 600 Spraggins Memorial Parkway in Stockbridge. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-288-7016
• Locust Grove Senior Center, 280 Mose Brown Drive in Locust Grove. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-288-7004
