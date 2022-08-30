Investigators are still working to figure out why a shooter killed 2 people at an Oregon Safeway. Here's what we know

Investigators are still working to determine the motive of the shooter who killed 2 people at an Oregon Safeway on August 29.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin/AP

As shoppers at a grocery in Bend, Oregon, meandered down aisles and considered produce choices Sunday night, a 20-year-old gunman burst into the Safeway store and began firing, killing two people and injuring at least two others.

Police responded to the Forum Shopping Center around 7 p.m., authorities said. Rushing in, they could hear gunshots, then discovered the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He'd entered wielding an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun after firing in the parking lot, officials said.

