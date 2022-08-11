After the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, disturbing images taken at the scene were shared among more than two dozen Los Angeles County employees, a lawyer for the NBA legend's wife Vanessa said Wednesday in her lawsuit against the county over the photos.

Vanessa Bryant's federal lawsuit claims that photos taken of the victims' remains, including those of her daughter and husband, were shared in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar and an awards gala.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Stella Chan contributed to this report.

