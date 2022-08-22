McDONOUGH — It may not feel like it now that we’re in the dog days of summer, but fall and cooler weather are right around the corner.
With that comes McDonough’s annual Scarecrow Contest around the city’s historic square.
Now it its 10th year, Main Street Director Cinderella Bennett said the contest continues to grow and attract so many visitors because it showcases creativity and fun.
"It is an event that allows a lot of involvement from both locals and visitors," Bennett said. "It’s something to look forward to and anticipate every year as scarecrows make the square almost come to life."
All are invited to participate including individuals, families, businesses, civic groups and nonprofits.
Hosted by the McDonough Main Street Program, applications are now being accepted to participate in the fall tradition. All participants must pre-register by Sept. 23. The entry fee is $50. Those interested in sponsoring the event have until Sept. 16. The sponsorship fee is $300.
Participants have from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 to set up their entry and must remain on display through Oct. 30.
All entries are judged with prizes awarded for the first, second and third place winners in the business and non-business categories. A People’s Choice award will also be selected via visitor voting.
Residents can vote during normal business hours at participating merchants and restaurants around the McDonough Square as well as the Welcome Center.
Winners will be announced on Facebook Oct. 31 at www.facebook.com/MainStreetMcDonoughProgram. Prizes will be presented during the McDonough City Council meeting on Nov. 3.
Bennett said the contest is not only a way to bring the community together but helps build a vibrant downtown area, enhance the local economy, create jobs and help small local businesses grow.
"It’s great to advertise your business and to allow individual and civic group/churches to come together and create their entries," she said. "Fall is a fun filled time for everyone and the scarecrow contest is the perfect time to bring the community together and enjoy all that fall can offer."
For more information and to obtain a complete set of rules and entry form, visit www.mcdonoughga.org.
