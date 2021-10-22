McDONOUGH — After narrowing the field of nominees from more than 50 to just three, Jennifer Brown, a sixth-grade reading teacher at Hampton Middle School, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for the school district during ceremonies Thursday night at the Performing Arts Center at Fairview.
Brown was selected from among six semifinalists and three finalists who were also recognized at the ceremony. In all, there were 52 school-level Teachers of the Year named in 2021. In addition to Brown, the semifinalists are Quinyonia Kearse of Luella High School, Vicki Gonzalez of Woodland Elementary School, Kesha Fuller of Dutchtown Middle School, Alexis Stovall of Hampton Elementary School, and Eileen Boggs of Union Grove High School. Gonzalez and Kearse were also finalists.
In accepting the award, Brown thanked God, her family and her colleagues for their support in helping her attain her goals. She also thanked the more than 1,000 students she has taught in her journey as an educator.
“I thank you for entrusting me with your mind, allowing me the chance to instill a passion for reading in you, and for allowing me to learn from you as well,” said Brown.
Brown, a native of Atlanta, said she knew from a very young age she wanted to be a teacher. A graduate of Luella High School, she said she graduated at the top of her class in high school, college and in her master’s program, and she is maintaining a 4.0 average in her doctoral program.
Brown said the “why” of her decision to become an educator has always been the same.
“This world is going to take so much from these children. They will experience some triumphs and some losses,” she said. “But one thing that this world will never be able to take away from them is their intelligence. Once you can read, comprehend and think critically, you can ensure your best interests are being met in contracts that you sign, decisions that you make that impact your future and future generations to come, and you can do what was intended for you all along — think for yourself.”
In closing, Brown dedicated the Teacher of the Year to all teachers everywhere. “Not very many can do what we do — and in a pandemic?” she said.
“Teachers are still the key to the future, as we have an unwritten oath to get every kid that we encounter across that stage and hold them accountable for their success and happiness,” Brown added. “Pandemic or not, the expectation is that they experience that victory at least once in a lifetime.”
In her remarks to all of the school level Teachers of the Year, family members and friends who were gathered at the Fairview Performing Arts Center and viewing online, Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis praised the resiliency and resourcefulness of the district’s teachers over the past year.
“This past year I believe that teachers proved that their role in greater humanity is absolutely priceless,” she said. “There is absolutely no profession that carried their community, their region and this world (more) than teachers.
“And while there were other professions that were strained, no other profession was asked to do so much in such a little period of time with such little resources and absolutely no training for the amount of revolutionary work that teachers had to do. So if you are in the room tonight, you waited until it was the hardest possible year to be a Teacher of the Year.”
