STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge, Goodwill Stockbridge Career Center, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority have partnered to host a job fair on April 21.
The fair will be held at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd in Stockbridge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job seekers should come dressed in professional attire with copies of their resumes and be prepared to be interviewed.
Attendees will have access to:
• Employers
• Counseling
• Legal assistance
• Community service providers
For more information, visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.
