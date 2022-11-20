Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, in September.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.

The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.

CNN's Kate Bennett contributed to this report.

