STOCKBRIDGE — A Jonesboro man has been rewarded by The Home Depot for his annual Gingerbread House Christmas light display.
Valentino McDowell was surprised with a $500 gift card from the home improvement store in celebration of “his positive impact this holiday season.”
McDowell was one of four from around the country to receive the recognition. The rewards were a partnership between Home Depot and Nextdoor’s Cheer Map which notifies residents of must-see displays in their neighborhoods.
Home Depot officials described McDowell’s house as a stunning display of twinkling Christmas lights.
“His home is a welcome spot for locals to enjoy the season,” officials said. “When inviting his Nextdoor neighbors over, he often encourage them to donate to charities that will support others throughout the holiday season.”
McDowell’s light display can be seen on Walt Stephens Road and Spivey Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.