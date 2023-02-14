Shown here, l-r, are Tracy B. Johnson, executive director of GODCR; Chief Judge Cindy Morris, GODCR chair; Henry County Superior Court Judge Pandora Palmer and Cobb County Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds.
The Supreme Court of Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution (GCDR/Commission) has welcomed two new appointees: Judge Pandora E. Palmer, Henry County Superior Court; and Judge Vic Reynolds, Cobb County Superior Court, to membership. During the Feb. 8 GCDR meeting, Chief Judge M. Cindy Morris, commission chair, administered the oaths and welcomed the new members to the commission.
Palmer completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and attended law school at Georgia State University. Before taking the bench, she enjoyed an extensive legal career as a domestic relations attorney and served in various roles, including those for domestic violence (IPV/A) organizations, including: Board of Directors for the Fayette County Council on Domestic Violence; as former president and former member of Board of Directors for Clayton County Association on Domestic Violence; and Board of Directors (a past president) for Haven House. During her time in Hawaii, she completed basic training for Family Court Mediation, before returning to Georgia. Palmer was the first woman to serve on the Henry County State Court bench.
Reynolds is an alumnus of Georgia Southern University and attended law school at Georgia State University. His extensive criminal justice career included such roles as: Floyd County police officer and Assistant DA, then District Attorney for the Cobb Judicial Circuit before rising to the rank of director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He has also served previously as chief magistrate of Cobb County and as a chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force on Domestic Violence. He may also be remembered as the host of an access cable television show, “Gavel to Gavel”.
The appointments of Palmer and Reynolds fill vacancies of outgoing members Judge Jane C. Barwick, Fulton County Superior Court, and Judge C. Andrew Fuller, Superior Court of the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, who retired from the bench in December 2022.
During her six-year tenure with GCDR, Barwick served as the chair of the commission from 2019 to 2021 and as chair of the Committee on Ethics from 2018 to 2019. As a native Atlantan, she has run the Peachtree Road Race 46 times in a row.
At the time of his retirement, Fuller was among the longest-sitting GCDR members; he began his term in 2009, and served as chair of the Committee on Budget and Personnel for eight of his total 13 years of service.
The Supreme Court established the Commission on Dispute Resolution to administer a statewide comprehensive Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Program; oversee the development and ensure the quality of all court programs; develop guidelines and approve court programs; develop criteria for training and qualifications of neutrals; and establish standards of conduct for neutrals. The 19-member commission is comprised of representatives of all appellate and trial courts, a representative from both the General Assembly and the State Bar of Georgia, approved trainers and registered neutrals, a court ADR program director, and other professionals with an interest in dispute resolution.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.