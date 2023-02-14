Judges at Swearing In.jpg

Shown here, l-r, are Tracy B. Johnson, executive director of GODCR; Chief Judge Cindy Morris, GODCR chair; Henry County Superior Court Judge Pandora Palmer and Cobb County Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds.

 Special Photo

The Supreme Court of Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution (GCDR/Commission) has welcomed two new appointees: Judge Pandora E. Palmer, Henry County Superior Court; and Judge Vic Reynolds, Cobb County Superior Court, to membership. During the Feb. 8 GCDR meeting, Chief Judge M. Cindy Morris, commission chair, administered the oaths and welcomed the new members to the commission.

Palmer completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and attended law school at Georgia State University. Before taking the bench, she enjoyed an extensive legal career as a domestic relations attorney and served in various roles, including those for domestic violence (IPV/A) organizations, including: Board of Directors for the Fayette County Council on Domestic Violence; as former president and former member of Board of Directors for Clayton County Association on Domestic Violence; and Board of Directors (a past president) for Haven House. During her time in Hawaii, she completed basic training for Family Court Mediation, before returning to Georgia. Palmer was the first woman to serve on the Henry County State Court bench.

