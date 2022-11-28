Judge says Trump's political actions around 2020 election not protected by 'absolute immunity'

A federal judge in Washington, DC, on November 28 said that Donald Trump doesn’t have “absolute immunity.” Trump is seen here during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Monday said that Donald Trump doesn’t have “absolute immunity,” as the former president claimed he should, in response to a lawsuit in its early stages related to Trump’s actions around the 2020 presidential election.

Civil rights groups have sued Trump for trying to disenfranchise voters. While Trump’s lawyers argue he can’t be held liable in civil lawsuits because of immunity around the presidency, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the DC District Court on Monday disagreed.

