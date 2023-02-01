magick-29218ePhmUDT6aqe5

McDONOUGH — An Ellenwood man will spend life in prison after opening fire on his family as they were packing to move, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man.

A Henry County jury returned the guilty verdict Friday night, Jan. 27, against 80-year-old Hailu Abebe on one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and four counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

