McDONOUGH — The Henry County Development Authority announced Friday that Kampack, a division of National Packaging Group, that it will relocate its company headquarters and expand its operations into Henry County with a new manufacturing facility in the King Mill Distribution industrial park off Georgia Highway 42.
The new facility will create 120 new jobs and $35M investment, according to HCDA officials. The new facility will help the company produce packaging products to supply customers in the southeast.
“We are excited to expand into Henry County with our new manufacturing facility to better serve our customers in the Southeast, while taking advantage of the area’s strong business growth to build our business. Henry County and Georgia provided the ideal location to achieve our growth goals for Kampack,” said Carl R. Tinsley, Sr, executive vice president of the National Packaging Group.
Kampack is a woman and minority owned business which has manufactured corrugated packaging and provided both design and engineering solutions in the northeast for decades. The new facility will provide strategic capacity when combined with the high graphic, digital print, and display manufacturing offered by their regional sister facilities, serving its customers in the Southeast.
"We are excited to welcome Kampack's headquarters and their first manufacturing facility in Georgia to Henry County. The outlook of bringing 120 new manufacturing jobs will help us continue our growth as an economic hub for our region,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
“As we continue to leverage our strategic location and e-commerce base, today’s announcement by Kampack to move its company headquarters and locate their new manufacturing facility in Henry County is another example of our expanding advanced manufacturing sector,” said Chairman of the Henry County Development Authority Pierre Clements. “We are looking forward to their growth and prosperity with us.”
Amanda Fields, Regional Project Manager, represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority and Georgia Power on this project.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kampack to their new home in Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. “We’re confident that Georgia’s combination of diverse assets – from our welcoming business community to our logistics network and quality workforce – will help Kampack achieve their goals. We also thank and congratulate Henry County on their success in securing this project.”
Kampack will begin operations in the new center in second quarter of 2022. For those interested in employment opportunities visit www.kampackinc.com/category/careers/
