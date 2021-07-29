McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT Team assisted the Louisville, Ky., Metro Police Department with the apprehension a man who escaped from a Louisville jail on July 9 after allegedly shooting at an undercover police officer.
According to Louisville Police detectives Terrell Q. Gray was allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting in Kentucky July 8 where a rifle was used to shoot at another vehicle. During the shooting, shots fired from Gray’s vehicle struck the car of an undercover officer. After an extensive investigation Gray was located but later fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase.
Gray was arrested July 28 on multiple charges, and weapons believed to have been used during the shooting were recovered at the time of his arrest.
During Gray's incarceration, he was able to escape from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Information gathered during the investigation led detectives to believe that Gray had fled Kentucky and was staying in a residence in the Henry County area. The Henry County Sheriff Office SWAT Team, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a search/arrest warrant at the suspected location and was able to take Gray into custody.
Gray faces multiple charges, including, escape, failure to appear, fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm, using restricted ammunition during commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police on foot, endangerment of a police officer and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.