Kinzinger says he doesn't think McCarthy will 'last very long' if he becomes House speaker

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he’s elected House speaker next year.

 Getty Images

"I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I think he's not going to be a leader at all. I think he'll be completely hostage to kind of the extreme wings of the Republican Party," Kinzinger, who is retiring from Congress, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "And I frankly don't think he's going to last very long."

CNN's Stephen Collinson contributed to this report.

