...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the single digits and teens expected Saturday morning. In
addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds
of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets
dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue.
Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
As part of the negotiated plea, Kelley was sentenced to life plus five years in prison.
“We are grateful to bring justice to the family of Ms. Moss without having to put them through the difficulty of testifying at trial,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.
Kelley shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021. Kelley got into a disagreement with Moss and left the party. He later returned to the home and shot Moss six times in front of her mother and friends.
“I hope you see her face every day that you live out the rest of your life and think about what you’ve done,” Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer told the defendant during sentencing. “If you had just walked away, we would not be here.”
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sybil Price.