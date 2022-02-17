Thirteen years ago, the personal injury law firm of Fried Goldberg in Atlanta created the Scales of Justice Scholarship as a way for high school seniors from the metro Atlanta area to compete for three scholarships to help offset the costs of going to college.
“We usually take a recent event and turn it into a contest where the applicants have to provide an essay or video of the closing argument to support a position on what occurred,” said founding partner Joe Fried.
The scholarship is for high school seniors who are attending high school in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton or DeKalb county.
This year the focus of the contest is the recent tragedy that happened at the Astroworld festival in 2021.
“It is unbelievably sad and heartbreaking for the families of the people who were injured and killed. In our line of work as personal injury lawyers, the facts of the case also provide a challenging backdrop on which to argue who should be held responsible for this tragedy,” said partner Michael Goldberg.
This year, applicants will submit a video entry, and as in the past, the first place winner will receive $2,500 and the second and third place winners $1,000 each.
“We are continuing with video entries since this format generates some excellent entries from some really capable seniors. It is always impressive to review what they have to say,” said Fried.
To apply for the scholarship, applicants should go to www.friedgoldberg.com/scholarship. The deadline for applications is March 1.
Last year’s winner Khushi Afre said: “I am currently attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, and I used my scholarship funds to buy essential learning materials for my classes, including textbooks and online learning platforms. I wouldn't be in a comfortable position financially if it weren't for the help of the Scales of Justice scholarship - thank you again!”
