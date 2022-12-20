Lawmakers unveil sweeping government funding bill to avert shutdown

On December 20 lawmakers unveiled legislative text of a massive full-year government funding bill that Congress hopes to pass to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers early Tuesday unveiled legislative text of a massive full-year government funding bill that Congress hopes to pass to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

The expectation on Capitol Hill is that a shutdown will be avoided, but congressional leaders have little room for error given the tight timeline they are facing. Government funding is set to expire on Friday at midnight.

Recommended for you

Tags