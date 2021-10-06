McDONOUGH — Fall is in full swing, and with it comes Mother Nature’s most vibrant and colorful shows — the changing of the leaves.
To help pinpoint the best time for a leaf watching road trip, Georgia State Parks annual Leaf Watch 2021 site says colors will be most vibrant in mid- to late October in higher elevations and early November in lower elevations.
According to the Great Smokey Mountain interactive 2021 Fall Foliage Map, north Georgia colors are predicted to be near their near peak on Oct. 18 and hit peak color on Oct. 25.
Georgia State Parks has complied a list of the state’s most popular parks and “hidden gems” for fall color.
♦ Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge, 418 Amicalola Falls Road, Dawsonville
♦ Black Rock Mountain State Park, 3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway, Mountain City
♦ Cloudland Canyon State Park, 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn
♦ F.D. Roosevelt State Park, 2970 Ga. Highway 190, Pine Mountain
♦ Fort Mountain State Park, 181 Fort Mountain Park Road, Chatsworth
♦ Moccasin Creek State Park, 3655 Ga. Highway 197, Clarkesville
♦ Smithgall Woods State Park, 61 Tsalaki Trail, Helen
♦ Tallulah Gorge State Park, 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls
♦ Unicoi State Park & Lodge, 1788 Highway 356, Helen
♦ Vogel State Park, 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville
Hidden Gems
♦ Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Road SE, Acworth
♦ James H. Floyd State Park, 2800 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, Summerville
♦ Victoria Bryant State Park, 1105 Bryant Park Road, Royston
♦ Don Carter State Park, 5000 North Browning Bridge Road, Gainesville
♦ George L. Smith State Park, 371 George L. Smith State Park Road, Twin City
♦ Providence Canyon State Park, 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin
For more information and and to keep track of the changing of the leaves, visit www.gastateparks.org/LeafWatch
To see the Great Smokey Mountain interactive map, visit
