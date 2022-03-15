STOCKBRIDGE — Senate Bill 612 is proposing an annexation that would nearly double the size of Stockbridge.
The city’s current population of 28,000 would jump to 51,000 if approved.
Following passage in the Senate on March 11, the bill is now headed to the House.
If passed, a referendum would appear on the November ballot asking residents to approve or disapprove the incorporation of a sizable portion of the county into the city.
According to Sen. Emmanuel Jones, the annexation would clean up the boundaries of Stockbridge, describing them as spaghetti instead of a delineated city.
The legislation, sponsored by Jones and Sen. Brian Strickland, has the support of the city, Mayor Anthony Ford said March 8 during a council retreat.
Council member Elton Alexander called the idea bold and forward thinking to unify the city.
“It offers residents stepped up public safety and a vote for mayor and City Council they haven’t had before,” he said.
Council member LaKeisha Gantt said it’s something the city has needed and will be “great” for its constituents.
Ford said the move will not only allow residents to vote (for mayor and council) but to also have direct representation.
The annexation would create five City Council voting districts.
Council members for districts 1, 4 and 5 would be elected in 2023. Council member LaKeisha Gantt would represent district 2 and Alphonso Thomas district 3 until the end of their terms.
Furthermore, Jones said he was encouraged to create SB612 due to the progress the city has made.
He said he was “very hopeful that residents who live in the proposed annexed area will embrace the work mayor and council are doing to continue to grow the city. I believe Stockbridge is better positioned than any other city in Henry County to capitalize on this booming economy.”
Jones said he expects SB612 to move through the House in the next week, then on to the governor’s desk, adding he’s “confident” Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the legislation.
If approved, the annexation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
