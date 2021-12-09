The Piedmont Henry Hospital board of directors would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the outstanding service provided to the citizens of Henry County, and the surrounding area, by the entire team at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Our world was forever changed in March 2020 with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Piedmont Henry’s team of doctors, nurses, and staff members have been there for us every step of the way.
Many of us can scarcely imagine what life as a health care professional must have been like during the multiple surges of the pandemic, but especially in those early days. The dedicated staff of healthcare workers dealt with so much uncertainty and anxiety, but continued to answer the call, day after day, to care for their patients and this community. Caring for others isn’t just a job, it is a calling, and we believe that those who serve others during their time of need, deserve our appreciation and gratitude.
The hospital endured and overcame many obstacles during the two surges of COVID-19 in 2021, the worst surges of the pandemic. The hospital had to think outside the box to create additional spaces to care for the record number of patients with COVID-19 and staff members had to extend themselves to care for the high number of seriously ill patients. In a time where it would have been very easy to be exhausted and demoralized, the Piedmont Henry team kept fighting and provided exemplary care.
While many of the doctors, nurses and technicians on the frontlines justifiably receive lots of praise, it does not escape our attention that they could not do what they do without the tireless efforts of the staff members in the hospital’s ancillary departments. The teams that prepare countless meals, clean the rooms, and perform all of the jobs that keep the hospital running, made it possible for those on the clinical side of operations to continue to provide outstanding care.
Henry County is fortunate to have a dedicated group of people ready and willing to care for others. This team treats everyone like a part of their family and does everything possible to return us to good health. We are blessed to have this hospital and its tremendous staff serving this community. We know that many people in health care are uncomfortable with the trend of being called or considered health care heroes, but their willingness to stand ready to do for each and every one of us is nothing short of heroic and deserves praise and recognition.
In appreciation,
The Piedmont Henry board of directors
Leonard Moreland, chairman
Lily Henson, M.D., CEO
James T. Chafin III
Deborah Haynes, M.D.
Hitesh Chokshi, M.D.
Dana Lemon
Michelle Fisher
Scott Mahone
Akshay Gupta, M.D.
Lynette Mathis
Tarsem Gupta, M.D.
Collyn Steele, M.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.