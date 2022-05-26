I always enjoy reading anything about Charles Lindbergh. His book "We" was the first one I ever read, so the recent Henry Herald article “The Lone Eagle” (Further Review, May 21) was a great attraction. But what I found most interesting is what was missing. This involved his early Georgia experience.
In May 1923, while he was performing as a flying circus wing walker in the Miami area, Lindbergh had heard about surplus JN-4 Jenny two-seat training airplanes still in their crates being sold at Souther Field in Americus, and he decided to check it out. During World War I Souther Field, now known as Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, had been a thriving army pilot training base, but by the time Lindbergh arrived on his Excelsior motorcycle the base was nearly deserted. It had, however, become a Mecca for would-be barnstormers looking for planes and parts. For $500 and the motorcycle in trade, Lindbergh bought one of the Jennys along with a Curtiss OX-5 engine from John Wyche of Macon. For the assembly, Wyche led him down to another hangar where Glenn Messer, a well-known barnstormer selling planes, propellers and instruments, had extra room. After several days, the assembly was done and Messer performed rigging adjustments to allow the plane to fly straight. Lindbergh did not mention that he had yet to solo but after nearly wrecking the new plane trying a takeoff he asked a local pilot on hand to check him out in the Jenny. Accounts differ at this point, but Messer always claimed he was that man. They circled the field together several times and after waiting until nearly dusk for the wind to calm down, Lindbergh took off alone for the first time and climbed above Americus, enjoying the view. Several days of practice followed. Then, with two extra propellers bought from Messer, the Lone Eagle departed for Montgomery to begin his barnstorming career and eventually move on to much greater things.
Mel Liles
Stockbridge
Sources: Speech in Americus, Georgia by Glenn Messer (1986), “We” by Charles Lindbergh (1927)
