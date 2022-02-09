There was a letter to the editor in the Feb. 2 edition of the Henry Herald that addressed mask wearing in our local schools. It was from an email sent to Holly Cobb, chair of the Henry County Board of Education. I found the letter unfortunately misinformed and unnecessarily threatening toward one of our most productive public servants.
The school board sets policy for everything from school lunches to curriculum to classroom safety. It follows federal guidelines, state regulations, best practices and experience-informed staff recommendations to develop its policies. Parental input is also sought and considered.
School system requirements regarding the use of masks in schools are no exception. The federal guidelines about COVID-19 safety protocols are developed and communicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unlike mandates such as those dictating the use of federal funds on handicapped students, these are guidelines to help school systems manage school life during the current pandemic. CDC guidelines are developed by scientists and doctors, not politicians or pundits. They change as the science and the virus change, not as the polls or ratings dictate.
On Jan. 31, Henry County Schools changed its evaluation of the pandemic threat to a Level 3 status. This change makes mask wearing optional inside our local schools. Although masks are strongly encouraged when distancing is not possible.
Our country continues to face a raging pandemic even as the virus changes. COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths continue at high levels. Without a doubt, masks in schools are inconvenient, uncomfortable and a distraction. However, even if they are less than perfect, they should remain part of the “tool box” that keeps students, teachers and school staff safe, if circumstances change and the virus threat increases again.
In my four years of serving on the school board (2012-16), I found that most of my fellow board members left their politics at the door when it came to decisions about student and staff safety. Based on what I experienced, I believe that future decisions about whether or not to require the use of masks in schools will be medically-driven.
I am very pleased with the job that school board chair Holly Cobb and other board members and senior staff have done to help keep kids in school, safely and productively, throughout this most demanding time of unrelenting pandemic and unnecessary politics. Let’s take the time to thank them for their efforts to keep our school system moving forward during these extraordinary circumstances.
Mike Griffin
McDonough
