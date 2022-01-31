This email is directed to Holly Cobb, chair of the Henry County Board of Education, regarding mitigation level 4 at all Henry County schools. Please can you explain why it is necessary to keep our children in masks? Many studies have concluded that cloth masks are not effective in preventing the spread of Omicron, and N95 masks are not designed to fit the face of a child.
The argument that any mask is better than no mask is moot. More damage has been done to the social and cognitive development of young children than the COVID virus itself. You, along with your colleagues of the Henry County Board of Education, have cultivated an environment of fear among students and staff. You all are perpetually enforcing students to believe in a lie that a mask protects themselves and those around them.
My understanding is that all Henry County school staff members have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Those who have natural immunity, according to the CDC, are better off yet. Thus, those who are vaccinated or have natural immunity are protected from serious illness and hospitalization, yet children bear the burden of wearing a mask. Children have never been the significant cause of the COVID-19 spread. I understand the district consults with county officials and makes its mitigation level judgement regarding county COVID-19 “numbers.” Please, can you disclose the number of Henry County students that are or hav been hospitalized because of COVID-19? I ask this question; however, I don’t expect an answer because I suspect there have been very few or zero hospitalized because of Omicron.
I would like to remind you and your colleagues that you all work for your constituents and, most importantly, students. Your job is to ensure that students receive the best education possible. You are not to be dictators, imposing your medical and political beliefs on students. You all are certainly not medical doctors who can make health care decisions on behalf of parents. It appears you and your colleagues work for the federal government considering the millions of dollars the school system has received.
Students should not be used as pawns to appease the political class of the county. I am very disappointed in your lack of courage and logical thinking skills. I know myself and many other of you constituents will not support you when you are up for re-election. You don’t represent the values of many of your constituents. I hope that you will find the courage and strength to stop this nonsense.
Erin Riopel
McDonough
