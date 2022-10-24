Liberal Democrats call on Biden to shift Ukraine strategy

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, on October 21 in Dover, Delaware. More than two dozen liberal House members are calling on Biden to shift course in his Ukraine strategy.

 Evan Vucci/AP

More than two dozen liberal House members are calling on President Joe Biden to shift course in his Ukraine strategy and pursue direct diplomacy with Russia to bring the months-long conflict to an end.

In a letter sent to Biden on Monday, the group of 30 Democrats praise Biden's efforts to date at supporting Ukraine while avoiding direct US involvement on the ground. But they suggest a more forceful attempt at bringing the war to an end through diplomacy is necessary to prevent a long and slogging conflict.

CNN's Manu Raju and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

