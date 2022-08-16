The 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series who fell from a bunk bed is no longer under sedation and even received a supportive video message Wednesday from his favorite Major League Baseball player, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning, his team told CNN. He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, according to a hospital spokesperson.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

