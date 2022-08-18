Easton "Tank" Oliverson is expected to make a full recovery after falling from a bunk bed and fracturing his skull, according to doctors at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Easton, 12, was set to play in the Little League World Series Friday with his team, the Snow Canyon out of Utah, before he fell from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning.

CNN's Kevin Dotson contributed to this report. CNN's Jason Carroll and Carolyn Sung reported from Danville, Pennsylvania. CNN's Matt Foster reported from London and Amir Vera wrote from Atlanta, Georgia.

