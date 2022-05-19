LOCUST GROVE — The Henry County Water Authority is hosting a Kids Fishing Derby next month for children ages 18 and under.
The event will be held on June 4 from 7-11 a.m. at the Cubihatcha Center, 100 Collins Road in Locust Grove.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., weigh-in is at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Anglers will attempt to catch the big one on the banks of the Long Branch Reservoir where they can catch catfish, bass, bream and crappie.
Participants should have an adult with them and bring their own chairs, bait and tackle.
Admission is free and no fishing license is required.
For more information, visit www.hcwa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.